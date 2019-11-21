Farina and Maluma turn the heat all the way up with their new collaboration "Así Así!"

The two Colombian singers get down and dirty on the dance floor while teasing each other with sexy wordplay in their accompanying music video. ET has the exclusive first look at the sizzling visual, which features Maluma receiving a seductive lap dance from the urban singer.

"This song is full of good vibes, we both had a great time creating this song," Farina exclusively tells ET about the single. "I admire and respect Maluma so much. I've always wanted to work with him. He's an artist with an incredible vision."

As for how that NSFW lap dance she did for Maluma, Farina says it was the director, Mike Ho's, idea.

"Mike, our director, suggested the dance and we loved it. I didn't learn choreography [for the video] but Maluma was so professional that it helped with the end result," she says. "[Maluma's] super professional and a gentleman. He made me feel at ease."

While Farina displays an air of fierceness and fabulousness in her music video -- and in real life -- she admits that her confidence grew "over the years."

"When I was a little girl I was afraid to dance, sing and speak in public," she explains. "Over the years I learned how to love and value every part of me."

"Así Así" is produced by Johany Alejandro Correa "Nyal" and co-written by Farina and Maluma.

