Farrah Abraham Defends Taking 14-Year-Old Daughter Sophia to Get Six Facial Piercings for Her Birthday
Farrah Abraham is once again under fire for her parenting decisions after sharing a video of her 14-year-old daughter, Sophia, getting six facial piercings in honor of her birthday.
"@sophialabraham HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party!" the former reality star captioned the clip. "6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match vour snake 🎂 can you even eat your cake? #fvp #birthday #birthdaygirl #birthdaygift #fy #lippiercing #genz #y2k #alt #grunge #gothic #emo #xyzbca #sophiaabraham #farrahabraham."
The 31-year-old former Teen Mom OG star also shared a photo shoot of herself with her teen daughter, writing, "I LOVE MY TEENAGER 💜 HAPPY 14th BIRTHDAY @sophialabraham IT’S OFFICIAL! 02/23/2023 IS HERE ✨I want to say beyond love for you, I’m grateful to have you as my daughter, you’ve helped me recognize how to 'reparent' myself, even while parenting you 🥳 how to loose the 'parental ego' that is the ugliest thing in this world, 🎼 atune and have compassion - for this you’ve made my world easier to see & overcome my childhood and be present /2 feet in with you!"
Farrah added that she wished her daughter "the most successful life you deserve filled with compassion not criticism, nor shaming, blaming or rejection for any reason."
After one fan commented on Farrah's post of Sophia's time getting pierced, writing, "Good job taking her to get them in a clean professional environment!!! so she doesn’t sneak out and do them in someone’s garage like i did😭," Farrah replied, "🥰 Yes love ❤️I hope yours turned out great & that’s correct 👍"
@farrahabraham @sophialabraham HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake 🐍 can you even eat your cake ? 🎂
Farrah also defended her decision to TMZ, saying in a new video, "I'm happy to bring in professionals... I'm giving her a welcoming and controlled place to do that... Other more permanent things like tattoos, I'm not about that... I don't really agree with other parents who allow their kids to drink alcohol as a young teenager or have sex already as a young teenager. I'm speaking as a teen parent who lost a baby daddy, who's gone through a very traumatic time in her life... I'm not going to agree with my child dating or having sex right now, my child experimenting with drugs or possibly dying right now."
Farrah added that Sophia wanted 10 piercings and that the piercers advised against it. She noted that Sophia plans to go back in six months and potentially get more piercings.
Farrah first rose to fame on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom. She later transitioned into the adult entertainment industry and parted ways with MTV.
Farrah previously let Sophia get her septum pierced for her 13th birthday last year.
