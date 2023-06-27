FBI: Most Wanted star Edwin Hodge is on cloud nine after getting engaged to his love, actress Skye P. Marshall, in May. The 38-year-old actor joined ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner at Baha Mar Resort on Tuesday, where Entertainment Tonight is broadcasting from the Bahamas all week, to celebrate his recent engagement to the actress and dish on the Dick Wolf drama.

Hodge, who joined FBI: Most Wanted as FBI Special Agent Ray Cannon last season, opened up about his romantic New York City bayside proposal to Marshall, with whom he co-starred in the short-lived medical drama Good Sam. "I met my lovely fiancée just over 10 years ago, but we kind of officially, officially locked in when we were shooting Good Sam," Hodge revealed to ET about reconnecting with Marshall on the series.

"It's the same circle type of situation," the actor continued, adding they were friends first before sparks flew on set. "We kind of orbited each other for a while, but nothing really and then there was just that moment. And yeah, it was undeniable."

Hodge admitted to feeling butterflies when his friendship with Marshall, who next stars in CBS' Matlock update opposite Kathy Bates, grew into something more. "You could imagine -- stuttering and stammering," he recalled, before crediting her with deepening his life. "It was more so her personality. She's just really so thoughtful and with her life story and where she's been. She made me a better man."

He also shared that he spent seven months designing the perfect engagement ring with the jeweler, as well as his mother and sister, both of whom are gemologists. "They helped me out a little with picking out the stone," Hodge said. "I was happy when she said yes."

While it's unclear when FBI: Most Wanted will be back up and running amid the ongoing writers' strike, the actor has relished in the warm reception he's received since boarding the procedural, which stars Dylan McDermott as leader of the Task Force.

"FBI’s been amazing to me. It's one of those experiences that every actor wants to have in their lives. Dylan McDermott is a great No.1. He's a great leader and the ladies -- Keisha [Castle-Hughes], Alexa [Davalos], Roxy [Sternberg], they've all been very supportive of bringing me in as a new cast member," Hodge praised. "It's just been amazing. We have techs on staff to make sure we look right when we're doing everything we need to do and the scripts are great coming in."

He later credited Wolf, the mega-producer behind the FBI franchise, as well as the Law & Order and OneChicago universes, for creating an environment that breeds success. "He really holds us to the accountability of working and being a part of the system that you get through it and work hard," Hodge said.

With wedding bells on the horizon for Hodge and Marshall, there's a lot for the couple to look forward to as they begin a new chapter together. Perhaps it was the tropical setting that piqued Hodge's mind, but a ceremony in a warm climate didn't seem too far out of the realm of possibility.

"There could be a destination wedding," Hodge threw out there with the sunny Bahamas backdrop behind him.

"We can do it on ET!" Turner quipped.

"See, now you talking, now you talking," Hodge joked. "Baha Mar, y'all!"

