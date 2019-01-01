'FBI' Star Missy Peregrym Weds Tom Oakley

Congrats to Missy Peregrym!

The FBI star is a married woman after tying the knot with actor Tom Oakley. Peregrym shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside two photos from the pair's special day.

The 36-year-old Canadian actress first shared a silly black-and-white shot of her and Oakley showing off their sneakers, while her second, colored photo featured her and her husband loving gazing into each other's eyes while dressed the nines in their stunning wedding looks.

"Happy New Year! Love Tom, Missy & Charly," Peregrym captioned her gorgeous slideshow, signing it with her, her husband's and their dog's names.

This is Peregrym's second marriage. The actress tied the knot with Zacharay Levi in a secret ceremony in Maui in June 2014, but they split less than a year later, in April 2015.

Peregrym isn't the only star to marry this holiday season. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth decided to become husband and wife in an intimate wedding just before Christmas, on Dec. 23. And Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara wed in a winter wonderland-themed ceremony on Dec. 22.

See more in the video below.

