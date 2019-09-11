Felicity Huffman has landed in Boston with her husband, William H. Macy, ahead of her sentencing in the college bribery scandal later this week.

An eyewitness exclusively tells ET that the couple boarded an American Airlines flight out of the Los Angeles International Airport around 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, arriving in Boston at 1 p.m. PT.

The two were seated in first class, the eyewitness shares, with Huffman sitting in the aisle seat and a "serious" looking Macy by the window. The eyewitness adds that the former Desperate Housewives star was wearing a beanie and a black hoodie, which she was using as an attempt to hide her face.

According to the eyewitness, Huffman and Macy were talking to each other throughout the duration of the flight, and despite being in first class, it was very clear that they were not receiving any "special treatment" from the airline. During the flight, Huffman knitted for about 30 minutes, and also watched a movie.

Huffman and Macy appeared to do their best to stay under the radar upon landing in Boston. In a video exclusively obtained by ET, the couple both sport sunglasses as they quickly walk through the airport to a car waiting for them outside. The couple, walking a few feet from each other, stayed silent as they were asked by a paparazzo about their mood, feelings ahead of the actress' sentencing and whether Huffman was nervous about going to jail.

A source told ET last week that Huffman has been feeling "very emotional" ahead of her sentencing, which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13.

"She's preparing for whatever the sentence will be Friday," the source said. "Felicity and William have a very strong relationship, and although they want this ordeal to be behind them, they fully understand and respect the legal process."

Per court docs obtained by ET last week, the U.S. Attorney requested that Huffman be sentenced to one month of incarceration, followed by 12 months of supervised release and a fine of $20,000. On her end, Huffman is requesting that the court sentence her to one year of probation, 250 hours of community service as a special condition of probation, and the $20,000 fine called for by the plea agreement, per the court docs.

According to the lengthy indictment ET obtained in March, Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 to help get her and husband's eldest daughter, Sofia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT. Huffman formally pleaded guilty for her part in a massive college admissions scam during a tearful court appearance back in May. Macy was not charged alongside his wife.

Reporting by Cassie DiLaura.

