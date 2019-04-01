Felicity Huffman Steps Out Smiling Amid College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman appeared to be in good spirits on Saturday, when she was spotted out with her youngest daughter, 17-year-old Georgia, in West Hollywood, California.

The 56-year-old actress looked casual during the shopping outing, wearing workout clothes, sneakers and a Chicago Cubs baseball hat. The sighting marks the first time Huffman has been seen publicly since she appeared in court on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on March 12, and was released on a $250,000 bond. The actress was one of 50 people charged in a college admissions cheating scam for allegedly paying $15,000 so that her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, could cheat on the SAT in order to help get into an elite college.

Huffman has yet to comment on the college admissions scandal, and has since deleted all of her social media accounts.

Late last month, a source told ET that the scandal has definitely affected Huffman's relationship with her husband, 69-year-old actor William H. Macy. Macy was not charged with any crime related to the college admissions cheating scandal.

"This situation has been very trying on Felicity and William's marriage," the source said. "They love each other but they've been arguing a lot."

"Felicity and William have an incredibly strong marriage but this situation has put a tremendous amount of pressure on them," the source continued. "Their close friends were stunned by the news because they've always seemed like honest, good people, people who would never lie and cheat to get what they wanted. They almost seemed to pride themselves on their honesty."

