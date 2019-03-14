This isn't the first time fans have seen Felicity Huffman in legal trouble.

Amid news that the actress was among over 40 people charged in a massive college admissions cheating scam, TV lovers have started to uncover old episodes of Desperate Housewives, in which her character, Lynette Scavo, experienced a similar situation.

In season one of the popular drama series, which ran from 2004 to 2012, Lynette and her husband, Tom (portrayed by Doug Savant), were discussing ways to get their twin boys into a private school.

"A generous donation will ensure our kids beat 'em out," Lynette suggests in episode five, to which Tom replies, "How much?"

Lynette's answer? $15,000. Which is, coincidentally, the same amount of money Huffman allegedly paid to help get her and husband William H. Macy's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Sofia, into an elite university.

Court documents claim that after Huffman made a charitable donation to Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF) in the aforementioned monetary value, Sofia was given extra time to take the SAT, and received a score of 1420, up approximately 400 points after the proctor corrected her answers.

Interestingly enough, Macy's show, Shameless, also touched on cheating during the college admissions process. Macy plays Frank Gallagher, the father of Lip (Jeremy Allen White), who made extra money by taking the SAT for various kids around Chicago. "I'm thinking I scored you like a 2200, so send me that postcard from Stanford," Lip says on the phone to one of his clients. "Later."

As ET previously reported, Huffman -- who was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud -- appeared in court earlier this week and was released on a $250,000 bond. Her next scheduled court date is in Boston on March 29 at 2:30 p.m. local time.

