Rachel Platten has some baby news!

The "Fight Song" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the birth of her first child with husband Kevin Lazan, daughter Violet Skye Lazan, along with a sweet pic of the newborn snoozing.

"Introducing Violet Skye Lazan. Born delicious & cuddly on 1.26, early in the am. There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don’t yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon," the 37-year-old artist captioned the pic. "For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water). Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I’m a mom. :))) Xoxo, rach."

Platten and Lazan have been married since 2010 and announced they were expecting in July 2018.

Congrats to the new parents!

Watch below for more celebrity baby news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Singer Rachel Platten Expecting First Child

Rachel Platten Flubs National Anthem Twice at Soccer Game

Aly Raisman Joins Yara Shahidi and Rachel Platten in Anti-Airbrushing Modeling Campaign

Related Gallery