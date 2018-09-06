Gone but certainly not forgotten.

CNN has just released the first promo for the final seven episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown following the titular host's death in June.



“Traveling can lift you up and it can break your heart,” a narrator explains in the new clip as shots of Bourdain are shown in which he's doing what he did best -- traveling to far-flung bars and eateries throughout the world. “But the journey leaves its mark. You take something with you and you leave something good behind.”



The sweet video ends with shots of Bourdain riding a scooter through rolling green, tropical hills, enjoying the view from a train, relaxing on a boat ride and enjoying a beer in front of a landscape of barren hills. Although some of the footage is from previous seasons, it’s clear the few remaining unaired episodes will strike a more solemn tone than their predecessors in light of Bourdain's untimely death.



In the 12th and final season, Bourdain visits Indonesia, West Texas, Spain, New York’s Lower East Side and Kenya with CNN colleague W. Kamau Bell.



There will also be two specials filling out the season. The first will discuss “how Anthony Bourdain’s unique perspective and voice altered the world of food, travel, and culture and in the process reinvented how audiences watched television and engaged intimately and actively with the world around them.” The second will explore “Bourdain’s relationship with his crew, the team that traveled with him and slogged through the trenches,” according to a press release.



“Each [new episode] will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content at CNN previously told the Los Angeles Times with regard to the final episodes. “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”



On June 8, the chef and TV personality was found dead in his hotel room in France. He had been on the road working on his series.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown's final episodes premiere on Sunday, Sept. 23.



Check out the full trailer above.



