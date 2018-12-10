'Sonic the Hedgehog' Live-Action Film's First Look Released

Sonic the Hedgehog is about to sprint back into your life!

On Monday, IGN released a “motion poster” showcasing how the classic video game hero is going to appear in the upcoming live-action adaptation.

In the ever-so-brief clip, the prickly blue critter is shown doing what he does best — scurrying about collecting gold rings!

When he finally comes to a stop, all fans get is a peek at his distinctive silhouette, showcasing his immediately recognizable tufts of blue quills, his pointy ears and his bright red sneakers.

A live-action film centered on the lightning-fast spiny mammal has been in various stages of development nearly since the hit video game arrived in 1991. But, now it’s finally coming to fruition.

Here’s the basic synopsis: A small-town sheriff named Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) heads to San Francisco where he finds himself assisting Sonic (voiced by Parks & Recreation alum Ben Schwartz) as he combats Dr. Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey), a demented scientist bent on world domination.

ET’s Ashley Crossan spoke with Carrey at the Britannia Awards in October where he discussed transitioning from playing a lovable kids’ show host on Showtime’s Kidding to taking on the video game villain.

“I get to go from playing the nicest person in the world to the smartest person in the world who is completely not the nicest person in the world,” he explained. “So it's nice, it's very diverse!”

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.

