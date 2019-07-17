Daphne Zuniga is getting witchy.

The Melrose Place alum stars in Lifetime's upcoming summer film, Gates of Paradise, based on the V.C. Andrews novel from the Heaven Casteel series, and only ET has the exclusive first look of Zuniga in character as the delightfully wicked Nurse Broadfield. The movie is the fourth of five to air this summer, as part of the network's V.C. Andrews' Casteel family movie event.

In Gates of Paradise, which premieres Saturday, Aug. 17 on Lifetime, Heaven's daughter, Annie (Lizzie Boys), finds herself orphaned and crippled. Whisked off to Farthinggale Manor by Tony Tatterton (Jason Priestley), Annie pines for her lost family, especially for her half-brother, Luke (Keenan Tracey). Without the warm glow of Luke's love, she's lost in the shadows of despair and forced into submission by Nurse Broadfield (Zuniga). When Annie discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale's woods, the mystery of her past deepens. Even as she yearns to see Luke again, her hopes and dreams are darkened by the sinister Casteel spell.

In ET's four exclusive photos from the film, Zuniga is devastatingly terrifying as she gets closer to Annie.

Joining Gates of Paradise as part of the V.C. Andrews' Casteel family movie event are Heaven, starring Annalise Basso, Julie Benz and Chris McNally, airing Saturday, July 27; Dark Angel, starring Priestley, Kelly Rutherford, Basso and Jason Cermak, airing Saturday, Aug. 3; Fallen Hearts, starring Priestley, Rutherford, Basso and Jessica Clement, airing Saturday, Aug. 10; and Web of Dreams, starring Jennifer Laporte, Max Lloyd-Jones and Cindy Busby, airing Saturday, Aug. 24.

Gates of Paradise launches Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

