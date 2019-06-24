Yara Shahidi is no stranger to making bold moves.

Since her film debut opposite Eddie Murphy, she’s gone on to play young Olivia Pope on Scandal, star in her own Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish, earn adoration from Oprah Winfrey, make a cameo in Drake’s “Nice for What” music video, and even interview Hillary Clinton for Teen Vogue. Her latest project is no different.

The 19-year-old actress is the star and narrator of Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light, an Audible event series co-created by Luke Lieberman, Ryan Silbert and Stan Lee and co-written by Kat Rosenfield and Lee, prior to the comic book legend’s death in 2018.

This epic new adventure introduces listeners to a mysterious young woman, Nia, whose fate becomes intertwined with a Midwestern teenager, Cameron Ackerson, after his quest for YouTube stardom takes him to the Great Lakes Triangle. There, he comes across the power to see and hear a new reality. Nia and Cameron then conspire to create a better online universe, dishing out justice big and small. However, they soon cross paths with an organization called OPTIC, which proves problematic for the duo. Meanwhile, humanity’s very existence is threatened by an imperiling force of galactic proportions.

“The power to change changes everything,” Shahidi is heard saying in ET’s exclusive audio teaser for the series.

“I’m honored to help bring to life Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light,” Shahidi said in a statement. “This project has allowed me to dive deeper into a world of imagination created for us by Stan Lee, whose stories seem to always transcend time.”

Extending praise to their star, Lieberman and Silbert said that “at its heart, A Trick of Light is about the need for human connection and the power that comes from youth-led action and discovery of collective purpose. Yara embodies all of that and more. Her thoughtful social engagement and passion for science and technology echoes so much of what Stan was aiming for in this new universe. We can't wait for Yara to present this story to the world.”

Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light is available for download exclusively from Audible on June 27.

