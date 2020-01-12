Florence Pugh reveals her hilarious reaction to being a Vogue cover girl!

The Little Women actress, who graces the cover of the iconic fashion mag's February issue, tells ET's Keltie Knight at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet that she screamed when she saw her face on the glossy.

"Well, I was at home and I screamed for a solid five whole minutes -- and five whole minutes is a long time to scream," Pugh shares. "I mean, it's bizarre. When does that ever happen?"

Pugh went on to explain the unexpectedly relaxed environment during the photo shoot.

"I mean, I thought it was going to be very daunting. Actually, I got there and Daniel Jackson, the photographer, was just really happy with letting me have fun and be me and make all the silly faces and that was so cool."

The British beauty became a breakout star last year, following her performance in the horror flick Midsommar and most recently in the Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of the classic novel. Next, she will star in Marvel Studios' upcoming blockbuster Black Widow, opposite Scarlett Johansson.

"I'm 24 and it was my birthday and it's 2020 and I'm on the cover of Vogue and so far it's been a great year," Pugh says of her rising career.

Pugh is predicted to nab an Oscar nom for her portrayal of Amy March in Little Women. Nominations will be announced on Monday, and the star isn't expecting much.

"Oh, my gosh, this is too silly now. This is too silly. Just to be here, just to be in this film, just to be around all these amazing people is enough, so whatever happens on Monday -- we'll see," Pugh says of the Oscar buzz.

The actress immediately made her way onto ET's best dressed list in her sparkly, party-ready Prada dress. See Pugh and the rest of our favorite looks from the Critics' Choice Awards by clicking through the gallery, ahead.

