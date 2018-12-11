Get excited, Florida Georgia Line fans... a new album is on the way from the country music duo!

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley confirmed the exciting news exclusively to ET, revealing that the name of their forthcoming album will be titled Can't Say I Ain't Country.

"We're excited. In February, we're releasing our fourth album," Hubbard told ET's Cassie DiLaura at the launch of their limited Las Vegas residency inside Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater. "I think Feb. 15 is the official date, so we're really excited. We've been working on that album for over a year now, so BK and I are definitely ready."

"And we're gonna kick off our big headline tour [of the same name], I think, in May," he teased. "We're also doing some shows in Australia in March, so we got a pretty exciting year coming up. We're excited to just kinda bring this new energy to our fans."

Denise Truscello

Kelley chimed in, telling ET about the inspiration for the album title.

"You can say a lot of things. You can call somebody a lot of different names and have a lot of different opinions, but at the end of the day, when it comes to me and Tyler, you can't say we ain't country," he explained. "It's just a fun way of doing it through song. It was cool to name the tour that. Name the album that. And [it's] just kind of a new era."

"A lot of the music is just kind of a throwback -- an FGL take on kind of what we grew up on, '90s country," he added. "It's a well-rounded album. We got stuff we wrote and recorded just for the live show. We got some collaborations with Jason Derulo, Jason Aldean. So, there's a little bit of everything."

Can't Say I Ain't Country is the follow-up to Dig Your Roots, which was released in August 2016 and includes hits like "H.O.L.Y," "God, Your Mama, and Me" and "Smooth."

The new album announcement comes less than a week after the Recording Academy revealed that FGL received a 2019 GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha.

"WORDS can’t describe how we're feeling," the duo tweeted at the time. "Finding out we’ve been nominated for a @RecordingAcad Grammy is a huge honor! @BebeRexha -- so incredibly proud to be sharing this nomination with you. Thank you to our families, our friends and Y'ALL for always believing in us. "

WORDS can’t describe how we’re feeling. Finding out we’ve been nominated for a @RecordingAcad Grammy is a huge honor! @BebeRexha - so incredibly proud to be sharing this nomination with you. Thank you to our families, our friends and Y'ALL for always believing in us. 🙏 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/E3T4ABwKSY — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) December 7, 2018

The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards show will air Feb. 10 on CBS. In the meantime, watch the video below for more on Hubbard and Kelley.

RELATED CONTENT:

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Brings 11-Month-Old Daughter Olivia to the CMAs

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Opens Up About His Growing Family, Plans to Adopt (Exclusive)

The Florida Georgia Line Effect: Mentoring New Artists and Setting Sights on Pop Stardom (Certified Country)

Related Gallery