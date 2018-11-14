Florida Georgia Line brought a very special guest along for the 2018 Country Music Awards!



Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, the group’s members, hit the carpet with the latter’s 11-month-old daughter Olivia Rose, who wore a cute yellow dress and a white bow for the special occasion.



“She’s the star of the show tonight,” her talented father told ET’s Nancy O’Dell. “It’s her first red carpet and she’s having a good time and she’s taking it all in.”



When her mother, Hayley Stommel, brought her over, the happy youngster immediately reached for the microphone.



“She’s loving the lights,” Hubbard’s Stommel commented on their daughter’s serene disposition amid all the red carpet chaos.



The proud parents also admitted that they took the time to find that special yellow dress for just this occasion. After all, it was her very first interview!

Back in May, Hubbard spoke with ET about the moment he realized he was a parent.

"I just remember looking at her, being like, 'Holy cow, here we go! We are really doing this, there is, like, another human in our house,'" he recalled. "It was pretty surreal."

"We go to bed as soon as she's out," he also shared of their new routine. "When 7:00 rolls around ... it's the best alarm clock ever. She's so happy in the mornings, so that's some of our favorite times."

Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

On the CMA red carpet, O’Dell also asked the pair what it’s like to have their track “Meant To Be” spend a whopping 50 weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.



“It’s wild,” Kelley answered. “We knew it was special. We knew it was gonna connect with fans. We looked at the streaming numbers and everything said it was gonna be a hit, but you have no idea it’s gonna be that big. It’s a testament to hard work and the fans and country radio and it’s just crazy what God can do.”



The pair, along with Bebe Rexha, will be performing their mega-hit anthem on the awards show stage.



