Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, have welcomed a baby boy, named Luca Reed Hubbard.

The singer’s rep confirmed the arrival to ET on Monday, shortly before Hubbard took to Instagram to share his joy.

"Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life," he gushed. "I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did."

The couple first announced the news via People, sharing two photos showing them adoring their new son.

“Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labor. She was so patient, positive, and strong. She honestly made it look easy,” the 32-year-old “God, Your Mama, and Me,” crooner told the outlet, which reports the baby was born at 3.40 a.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, and weighed in at 8 lbs., 11 oz. “I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see.”

“Luca looks a lot like Liv did as a newborn,” the new mom added.

The couple also have a daughter, Olivia Rose, who will turn two in December.

They announced they were pregnant with baby number two in February, posting a photo of Hubbard kissing his love’s belly on the red carpet at a GRAMMY Awards pre-party.

“The Hubbard family is growing,” he captioned the photo. “We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can’t wait to see Olivia be a big sister. What do y’all think.... boy or girl?”

The couple spoke to ET in May 2018, as they were adapting to parenthood with little Olivia.



"We go to bed as soon as she's out," Hubbard said. "When 7:00 rolls around ... it's the best alarm clock ever. She's so happy in the mornings, so that's some of our favorite times."



See more on the musician below.

