Less than a fortnight before Dave Grohl shaded Taylor Swift, his bandmate, Pat Smear, was enjoying her Eras Tour.

On June 21, Smear was one of several A-list stars packed into Wembley Stadium to witness the first of Swift's three-night tour stop in London. His attendance was revealed by Salma Hayek, who recapped her night at the Eras Tour on Instagram.

In a smiling selfie, the Foo Fighters guitarist, 64, poses alongside both Hayek and Stella McCartney.

"Living our wildest dreams," Hayek captioned her post, which also featured appearances from Nicola Coughlan, Leslie Mann and Jonathan Van Ness.

The next night, Smear hopped across town to perform with the Foo Fighters at London Stadium. During the show, the band's lead singer made a dig at Swift.

"I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," Grohl said. "So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' We've had more than a few eras and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple. That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place."

Swift, 34, seemingly responded to Grohl's comment the following night, telling her third sold-out crowd, "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band -- who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight -- they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it."

After that, Swift shook off Grohl's comments and got back to her show, even delighting her fans by bringing her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, onstage with her. Swift and Kelce, 34, have been dating since late last summer.

Afterwards, Swift took to Instagram to gush over Kelce's appearance, writing that she was "still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut."

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET that "Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn't be happier to feature him."

"Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat," the source added. "Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future."

