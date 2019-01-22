Duff Goldman is a married man!

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old Ace of Cakes star wed his longtime love, Johnna Colbry, in an interfaith ceremony at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, California. According to Martha Stewart Weddings, the nuptials featured a 250-person guest list, natural decor, a petting zoo and multiple wedding cakes.

The newlyweds said "I do" in the main foyer of the museum surrounded by huge dinosaur fossils. The 25-year-old bride wore a BHLDN ballgown for the big day -- the first dress she saw when she began her search -- and had her mom fix her hair in gentle waves. Meanwhile, the groom wore a JoS. A. Bank tux, which he paired with Converse sneakers.

The couple opted for food stations immediately following the ceremony, including a cheese bar and warm pretzel table. For the reception, street food was served with options including L.A. street tacos, Southern barbecue, loaded baked potatoes and an Italian selection. Goldman and Colbry chose "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison for their first dance.

The highly anticipated desserts included five chocolate and peanut butter-flavored, ocean-inspired cakes that hung from the ceiling. They also served a traditional, six-tier, red velvet and brown butter buttercream cake inspired by Colbry's gown. Pumpkin chocolate chip and carrot sheet cakes were also offered alongside a sundae bar. The groom's cake, meanwhile, was made out of meat and frosted with mashed potatoes.

"At the end of the day, you're marrying your girl," Duff told the magazine. "There's going to be some food there -- that's cool -- family will hang out, but, honestly, everything else is just gravy."

Both Goldman and Colbry shared a black-and-white snap from their big day, with the groom kissing his bride's cheek as they're surrounded by dinosaurs.

"1.19.19 DINO-MITE," Goldman captioned the pic.

"'Let your heart guide you. It whispers so listen closely.' - The Land Before Time," Colbry wrote alongside her post.

