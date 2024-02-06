Duff Goldman is grateful to be alive. The 49-year-old Food Network star and chef told his Instagram followers on Sunday that he was involved in a car accident.

"On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughter's birthday," Goldman wrote. "Next thing I knew I [was] bleeding and surrounded by airbags."

The TV star alleges that a drunk driver "swerved into my lane on a windy country road," which led to the crash.

Showing a photo of his bandaged hand, Goldman, added, "After doing a systems check and finding that my only injury was to my hand I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake. I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke."

The Kids Baking Championship host added a warning to those driving under the influence.

"There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse," he wrote. "Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink."

Goldman is married to Johnna Colbry and they share a 3-year-old daughter.

Valerie Bertinelli recently revealed that she was not asked back to co-host the Kids Baking Championship with Goldman.

"I've been avoiding facing what I got confirmation for last night," Bertinelli admitted in a video last month. "It really hurt my feelings, and I know it's not supposed to. Logically, I know that it's business, budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I'm not gonna be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship. It really sucks."

In addition to the Kids Baking Championship, Goldman also serves as a judge on several other Food Network shows including Holiday Baking Championship and Spring Baking Championship.

