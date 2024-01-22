Valerie Bertinelli is "hurt" after being let go from her role as a host of the Food Network series, Kids Baking Championship. The 63-year-old actress and TV personality posted a video to Instagram of herself talking about the news.

"I've been avoiding facing what I got confirmation for last night," Bertinelli admitted. "It really hurt my feelings, and I know it's not supposed to. Logically, I know that it's business, budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I'm not gonna be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship. It really sucks."

Bertinelli, who has appeared alongside Duff Goldman since the show premiered in 2015, shared that working on the show helped her through a difficult time in her life.

Food Network/YouTube

"The episodes that are airing right now I shot back in the summer of 2022, which was my apex year of hell," Bertinelli shared. In 2022, Bertinelli finalized her divorce from Tom Vitale, her Hot in Cleveland co-star, Betty White, died, and her home was burglarized.

"Like, I was going through it and pretending everything was just fine, because that's what you do. Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life," she continued. "Working with all of those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness and not just wallow in my hell and just try to keep my head above water, it helped me. It was like a floatation device."

Knowing what a difference the show made in her life, Bertinelli noted, "So it really hurts that I won't be able to go back and see everybody and say, 'Hey, I made it through, hi!' I think I'm just most sad that I won't be able to tell everybody what they mean to me."

One star who was devastated by Bertinelli's Kids Baking Championship news was Khloé Kardashian.

"Wait!!! What!!!!! I need to sign a petition," the mother of two commented on Bertinelli's post. "I looooove this show and watch it daily. I record it and all. I love you and Duff together, and it will be hard to imagine it without you. The way you are with the children is magical. Your understanding and advice to them is key. Duffs voice is important as well but I think they need you both… I’m so sorry! This does suck and I understand why your feelings are hurt. 😔"

Singer Debbie Gibson also commented, "Ohhh I understand this so completely. Not sure why these sorts of decisions are made, budgets and all. It’s all too familiar in show biz so of course we all go to the place of the universe having something else in store but right this second or sucks and hurts so feel all the feels and know that all of your beautiful community members here are with you!"

