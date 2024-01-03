Valerie Bertinelli has had enough. The 63-year-old actress addressed her critics head-on while showing off a fresh face and gray roots on social media.

"I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter," she begins her video, which she filmed while signing copies of her new cookbook, Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share, out April 2.

Bertinelli says that she's been clear about her use of filters, which she utilizes "most of the time." Recently, however, the Hot in Cleveland star noticed one commenter suggesting that she was wearing a wig.

"Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please?" she fires back, displaying her hairline up close on camera. "I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks."

She continues, "Thank goodness 99.9 percent of you are really kind, sweet people who don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on. Some of y'all need to chill out, OK. I mean, seriously."

Bertinelli ends the clip with a lighthearted laugh and captions her post, "PSA about filters and grey roots 😂."

The Golden Globe winner is entering 2024 with a new mantra. In one of her New Year's posts, Bertinelli takes a deep breath as she listens to audio from Selena Gomez that says, "I'm never gonna let anyone ever again make me feel that way."

"My new year resolution ✌🏻," she wrote.

Bertinelli enjoyed a year full of milestones and big moments. In a retrospective reel for the end of 2023, she shared photos and footage of time spent with friends, family and fur babies. Among the highlights were rare snaps from son Wolfgang Van Halen's wedding, a handful of his live performances, and an arm full of friendship bracelets as she attended one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops.

"It’s been quite the journey this year! 🥰 You can see the relief and even a little fear in the opening clip (shot on January 1, 2023) and the pure joy that starts to take hold as I find my way back to myself throughout the year. (shout out to my therapist for kindly walking me through all the uncomfortable emotional work 😅)," she confesses in her caption.

"I have so much gratitude for my family and friends, finally being able to freely spend time with them has been such a big source of comfort, joy, hilarity, and healing. I love them all so. ✨♥️" she continues. "And I am grateful for this community here online 🙏🏻 I want you to know that you have helped me too. I can’t thank all of you enough for being here and letting me work through my pain on our little walks with Luna. 🐾 Helping me and giving me insight and even sharing your pain and your healing with me. I hope I have also helped you."

She finishes her sentiment with a call to action for her fans.

"And do me a favor? Indulge in your life. The good, the bad, and the ugly. Feel it all, then do your best to release what doesn’t belong to you. Please don’t tolerate the intolerable. You deserve better. We all do. We deserve the best this life has to offer," she declares. "We ARE enough and I am so thankful for every single one of you. Here’s to a glorious 2024! 🥂💫"

Earlier this year, Bertinelli showed her vulnerable side with a powerful message on her mental and physical health while stepping into her old "fat clothes."

"I found the clothes I was wearing in my very first 'Before' picture for Jenny Craig," she said in October. "I have done so much emotional and mental work to recover from years of, ugh, pretending everything's OK when it wasn't."

The actress continued, "Health is not body size. Health is not that number you see on a scale. Your worth as a human being isn't dictated by your body. It's not defined by your body. I thought I was fat the last time I wore these clothes."

"I've never felt more beautiful, more at peace, more mentally and emotionally stable than I do today," she added with a laugh, "And I'm wearing my 'fat clothes.' That's f**ked up."

RELATED CONTENT: