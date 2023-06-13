Valerie Bertinelli Reacts to Question About Dating After Tom Vitale Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli is not exactly ready to reenter the dating pool after finalizing her divorce from Tom Vitale in November 2022. The 63-year-old actress chose to comment on her future romantic life with a funny video on social media.
As music plays in the background, Bertinelli wrote the words, "When someone asks if I'll start dating again soon..." before mouthing the words, "Yeah, f**k no."
Bertinelli finalized her divorce from financial planner Vitale in November 2022 after more than 10 years of marriage. As part of the divorce settlement, Bertinelli forked over $2.2 million to Vitale. The pricy settlement didn't put a damper on celebrating her divorce on Nov. 22, 2022.
At the time, she called it the "second best day" of her life.
In February, Bertinelli posted a video reflecting on her outlook since the split, saying, "I am over it. I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist. What I’m working on is what made me tolerate the intolerable?"
Bertinelli was also previously married to the late rock star Eddie Van Halen, with whom she shares son Wolfgang Van Halen.
