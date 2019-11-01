This is one small step for your screens, but one giant leap for Apple TV+.

Apple's streaming service officially launches today with a star-studded lineup of new shows including For All Mankind -- the latest space-centric drama from Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek: The Next Generation executive producer Ronald D. Moore.

The series is a blast into America's past, but with a history-altering twist.

"It starts in 1969 and everyone is expecting that Apollo 11 is going to be the first to make it to the moon and then at the last minute, the Russians come in and snag the prize," Moore explained to ET at the series' red carpet premiere in Los Angeles in October.

"It really shocks the country and it changes the priorities on a national level," Moore continued. "The Nixon administration goes all-in on the program and it just changes world history at that moment... The alternate history begins at that moment in time and the repercussions just keep dominoing further and further into the series."

If that premise sounds a bit like rocket science, then we've got you covered!

ET asked Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and many more of For All Mankind's cast members to embark on a stellar mission to describe the drama in 10 seconds or less -- and their answers are out of this world!

Press play on our video above to find out which star would make Houston proud, and who had a total failure to launch.

For All Mankind is available to stream on Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Morning Show': A Guide to the Major Players in Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon's Apple TV Plus Show

Streaming Services: Your Guide to Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix and More

'The Morning Show' and Other Apple TV Plus Shows and Movies Release Dates

Related Gallery