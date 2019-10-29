Fans won't have to wait too much longer to see Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon face off on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

The upcoming drama, also starring Steve Carell, debuts on the streaming service this Friday, Nov. 1 -- alongside a string of other new series. Apple TV+, available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and more platforms, will launch the same day, for $4.99 a month. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.

With over a dozen new projects set to release, Apple TV+ is hitting the ground running. From The Morning Show to Jason Momoa's See, to the Hailee Steinfeld-starring Dickinson, here's the full Apple TV+ slate:

The Morning Show:a cutthroat drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and starring Steve Carell, explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning. The first three episodes of the hour-long series will release on Friday, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly.

It was Witherspoon who brought the show together, Aniston recently told ET's Brooke Anderson.

"It was the whole package that was presented was ideal. You couldn't have dreamed something up better than this world --[producer] Michael Ellenberg, Reese, us working as partners and exploring a world that I've loved -- because I love a good morning talk show -- and then learning the goings on behind the scenes of it was just ripe and rich and exciting," the actress said.

The beginning of The Morning Show sees Witherspoon and Aniston playing adversaries, which Witherspoon called "great." "There's this level of trust like, 'Anything you need from me, I'm here for you. I can be quiet.' It was a sense of, 'I got you and hey, let me know if there is anything else I can do different,'" she explained.

It was "liberating and quite therapeutic." "Most of the time I just felt like this weight lifted off of me when we would finish a scene. I've had scenes where I basically vomit on her and it's like, 'Thanks, Honey,'" she joked.

The Morning Show doesn't hide from commentary on the inner workings of television -- or drama that happens off-screen.

"I can't even imagine what people had to endure and get through just to have their job... the silence that was expected, the behavior that was just tolerated," Witherspoon told ET. "It's fascinating to me this conversation and be creating characters that look at every side of the #MeToo experience and we're all trying to act and how to behave at work. How do we live in corporate structures that are more responsible? I think there is a perspective for everyone in this show."

See: an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive. The first three episodes of the hour-long series will release on Friday, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly.

While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima earlier this month, Woodard opened up about the challenges of playing a character who has lost their sight.

"It was less of a mindset and more of a practical thing. Learning how to navigate the physical world without sight is the way we define it, but you can hear this echo location, you can tell when you've passed through space just by the air when people are close to you," she explained. "It was being led to an awareness of all the possibilities of how you can see without actual vision."

"It's just like, striking, the senses that we've suppressed, so I do all of the training," Momoa added explaining they had a "blind coach on set. "And doing it with a partner and doing it with groups and doing it with fighting and all those different types of training, it's really cool, because we had a lot of fun."



Momoa plays a father in the series, but didn't use his real-life kids to get into the right mindset. "It would be so horrible for me. It can’t be that close," he confessed to ET, but noted that he got close to the child actors on See. "You just put your mindset there and do your job."

Dickinson:a darkly comedic coming-of-age story, explores the constraints of society, gender and family through the lens of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson. The entire first season of the half-hour series will release on Friday.

Star Hailee Steinfeld told ET's Rachel Smith that she related to Dickinson's rebellious nature. "I think I was a wild child when I could be. I mean, I grew up working and grew up in very sort of adult situations that required me to be mature, so anytime I wasn't in those situations, I was definitely causing a little trouble," she admitted.

Stepping into her role as executive producer was all new for the actress, who called it a "true learning curve." "When I read this project for the first time, it was so special for so many different reasons. I wanted to be a part and show up not only as an actor -- I wanted to be a part of it on a different level," she recalled. "Being an executive producer has been such an honor on this project specifically because I really do believe it's so special."

For All Mankind: a new series from Ronald D. Moore, imagines what would have happened if the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams. The first three episodes of the hour-long series will release on Friday, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly.

Moore told ET's Leanne Aguilera that the series begins in 1969, with the moon landing. "Everyone is expecting that Apollo 11 is going to be the first to make it to the moon and then at the last minute, the Russians come in and snag the prize. It really shocks the country and it changes the priorities on a national level," he said of the premise. "The Nixon administration goes all in on the program and it just changes world history at that moment."

"The repercussions just keep dominoeing further and further into the series," he added.

Snoopy in Space:a new original from Peanuts Worldwide and DHX Media, takes viewers on a journey with Snoopy as he follows his dreams to become an astronaut. Together, Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew take command of the International Space Station and explore the moon and beyond. The half-hour series will premiere Thursday, Nov. 28.

Helpsters:a new children’s series from the makers of Sesame Street, stars Cody and a team of vibrant monsters who love to help solve problems. It all starts with a plan.

Ghostwriter: a reinvention of the beloved original series, follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.

The Elephant Queen:an acclaimed documentary film and cinematic love letter to a species on the verge of extinction, follows a majestic matriarch elephant and her herd on an epic journey of life, loss and homecoming.

Oprah Winfreyjoins the world’s most compelling authors in conversation as she builds a vibrant, global book club community and other projects to connect with people around the world and share meaningful ways to create positive change.

Additional Apple TV+ original series which will be added each month include:

Servant: a new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Star Rupert Grint told ET at New York Comic Con that he couldn't wait to work with Shyamalan, who almost directed one of the Harry Potter films. "I've always been a huge fan. I think he is just an absolutely master of this genre, and such a nice, sweet guy," he explained. "It was kind of one of the main attractions... that was kind of a big pull for me."

Truth Be Told:a gripping new series starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and Emmy Award winner Aaron Paul, explores America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.

Little America: inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, brings to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

The Banker: a feature film inspired by a true story, stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as two African American entrepreneurs who try to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s and quietly provide housing loans to the African American community in Jim Crow Texas. Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult also star.

Hala: a feature film and official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, follows a high school senior struggling to balance being a suburban teenager with her traditional Muslim upbringing.

