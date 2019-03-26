Apple TV+ went straight to the A-list when finding the stars who would help launch their new programming.

On Monday, the brand announced their upcoming shows and subscription package with the help of Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and more.

The new stars of Apple TV+ also all posed together for a group photo. In addition to Momoa, Aniston, Witherspoon and Winfrey, a slew of other stars appear in the pic, including Jennifer Garner, Alfre Woodard, J.J. Abrams, Chris Evans, Jada Pinkett Smith, Octavia Spencer, M. Night Shyamalan and Jon M. Chu.

Nobody looks quite as thrilled to be among such talent as Winfrey, who is in the center of the photo with a huge, open-mouth smile on her face. Apple CEO Tim Cook is standing alongside her.

Apple TV+

According to a press release from Apple, the mission of this new venture is that subscribers will "enjoy inspiring and authentic stories with emotional depth and compelling characters from all walks of life, ad-free and on demand."

Additionally, the brand announced on Monday that an all-new Apple TV app and Apple TV channels are coming in May.

As for Aniston and Witherspoon's series, The Morning Show, also starring Steve Carell, it will take audiences inside the lives of the people who help America wake up every morning. “We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows,” Witherspoon said.

While it’s unknown what roles she and Aniston are playing, Carell will co-star as Mitch Kessler, an anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in an ever-evolving media landscape.

Here's more on Aniston and Carell's return to TV -- Aniston starred on Friends while Carell was on The Office -- as well as more of what what we learned from the Apple TV event.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything We Learned About Apple TV's Upcoming Shows and More From the Star-Studded Event

Oprah Winfrey Announces She's Reinventing Her Beloved Book Club With Apple

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Share First Look at 'The Morning Show'

Related Gallery