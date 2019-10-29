With several streaming services already at your disposal (Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access) and a slew of upcoming high-profile options competing for your wallet (Apple TV+, Disney+), it's almost impossible to subscribe to everything on top of a cable bill. So, which streaming services are right for you?

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reunite for the first time in nearly 20 years -- since they played sisters on Friends -- in Apple TV+'s original drama series, The Morning Show. The galaxy far, far away expands with Disney+'s live-action series The Mandalorian, the first episode of which will reportedly contain a huge, world-upending Star Wars spoiler. And then there's CBS All Access' anticipated Star Trek: Picard series, featuring the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.

With so much to choose from, here is ET's helpful guide to every major streaming service, from Netflix and CBS All Access to Apple TV+ and Disney+, including the original programming they each have to offer in addition to the familiar library content that may make it worth your while.

(As more information comes out in the next several months for upcoming streaming services, this story will continue to be updated.)

'Star Trek: Discovery' CBS All Access

How Much Does It Cost?$5.99 per month or $59.99 for one year (with ads); $9.99 per month or $99.99 for one year (without ads)

Current Original Series:Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Why Women Kill, Tell Me a Story

Upcoming High-Profile Projects: Star Trek: Picard (Jan. 23, 2020), Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020), The Stand, Interrogation

Notable Library Content:Beverly Hills, 90210, The Brady Bunch, Cheers, I Love Lucy, Melrose Place, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, five original Star Trek TV series

'The Morning Show' Apple TV+

When Does It Launch? Friday, Nov. 1

How Much Does It Cost? $4.99 per month

(People who have bought a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac starting Sept. 10 receive a free one-year Apple TV+ subscription.)

Current Original Series (available at launch): Carpool Karaoke, The MorningShow, Dickinson, See, For All Mankind

Upcoming Original Films:The Banker (Jan. 31, 2020)

Upcoming High-Profile Projects: Servant (Nov. 28), Truth Be Told (Dec. 6), Oprah’s Book Club, Amazing Stories, Defending Jacob, Foundation, Lisey’s Story, Little America, Little Voice, Untitled Brie Larson CIA Series, On the Rocks, The Sky Is Everywhere

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Fred Hayes/Disney+

When Does It Launch? Tuesday, Nov. 12

How Much Does It Cost?$6.99 per month or $69.99 for one year

Current Original Series (available at launch): High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mandalorian

Current Original Films (available at launch): Lady and the Tramp, Noelle

Upcoming High-Profile Projects: Lizzie McGuire (2020), Diary of a Female President (2020), Star Wars: The Clone Wars (February 2020), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (fall 2020), Loki (spring 2021), WandaVision (spring 2021), What If…? (summer 2021), Hawkeye (fall 2021), Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series, Untitled Cassian Andor Series, Love, Simon

Notable Library Content: 500 movies, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, all Pixar films (except Toy Story 4) and classic Disney originals (i.e., Frozen, High School Musical, The Little Mermaid); 7,500 episodes of TV, including Boy Meets World, The Simpsons, Kim Possible and That’s So Raven

'The Crown' Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

How Much Does It Cost? $8.99 per month (basic plan, SD only); $12.99 per month (standard plan, includes HD -- most popular); $15.99 per month (premium plan, includes ultra HD)

Current Original Series:13 Reasons Why, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Crown, Dead to Me, Dear White People, Fuller House, Grace and Frankie, GLOW, The Kominsky Method, Mindhunter, Narcos, On My Block, Ozark, The Politician, Queer Eye, Russian Doll, Sex Education, The Society, Stranger Things

Upcoming High-Profile Projects: The Witcher (2020), You (from Lifetime, 2020), Space Force, Hollywood, Ratched, Shadow and Bone, A Chorus Line, Dare Me, The Sandman, Unsolved Mysteries, Untitled Cowboy Bebop Series, Untitled The Chronicles of Narnia Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' Sophie Giraud/Hulu

How Much Does It Cost? $5.99 per month (with ads); $11.99 per month (without ads)

Current Original Series: The Handmaid's Tale, Castle Rock, Looking for Alaska, Veronica Mars, Shrill, Ramy, PEN15, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Act

Upcoming High-Profile Projects: Dollface (Nov. 15), Reprisal (Dec. 6), Marvel's Runaways (Dec. 13)

Notable Library Content: Love Island, Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, 9-1-1, The Masked Singer, Superstore, Killing Eve, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers and hundreds more TV shows; The Spy Who Dumped Me, 27 Dresses, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Juno, Aquaman and hundreds more movies

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Amazon

How Much Does It Cost? $8.99 per month (Amazon Prime Video only) or $119.99 for one year (Amazon Prime subscription)

Current Original Series:The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Modern Love, Jack Ryan, The Boys, Carnival Row, Fleabag, Transparent, Hanna, Homecoming, The Expanse, Good Omens, Undone, Free Meek, Lorena

Upcoming High-Profile Projects: Untitled Lord of the Rings Prequel Series, The Wheel of Time, Utopia, The Banker's Wife, The Expatriates, The Hunt, Them, Making the Cut

Notable Library Content: Law & Order: SVU, Teen Wolf, The Sopranos, Downton Abbey, True Blood, Psych, House, The Wire, American Horror Story, Monk, Vikings, Animal Kingdom, Roseanne, Bones and hundreds more TV shows; A Simple Favor, The Big Sick, Late Night, Varsity Blues, Marvel Cinematic Universe and hundreds more movies

The cast on the set of 'Gossip Girl' in 2007 James Devaney/WireImage

When Does It Launch? Spring 2020

How Much Does It Cost? TBA (possibly $15-$17 per month)

Upcoming Original Series: Gossip Girl, The Flight Attendant, Dune: The Sisterhood, Search Party (from TBS)

Other Upcoming High-Profile Projects: Americanah, Grease: Rydell High, Love Life, Made for Love, Tokyo Vice, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Notable Library Content:Friends, Pretty Little Liars, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, all HBO programs, future seasons of CW’s Batwoman and Katy Keene

'Saved by the Bell' Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

When Does It Launch? April 2020

How Much Does It Cost? Free with ads

Upcoming Original Series:Saved by the Bell reboot, Punky Brewster spinoff, Brave New World (from USA Network), Dr. Death, A.P. Bio (from NBC), Battlestar Galactica reboot, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (from USA Network)

Notable Library Content: The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, House, Parenthood, Everybody Loves Raymond

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grease' Spinoff Series Is Coming to HBO Max

'Gossip Girl' Boss Says HBO Max Series Won't Be as 'Button-Pushing' as 'Euphoria'