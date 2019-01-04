Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Reacts to Trolls Shaming Him For Being an Uber Driver
Brian Dunkleman is defending his new job as an Uber driver.
The former American Idol co-host took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to trolls shaming him for his employment with the ride-hailing service.
"I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed," wrote Dunkleman, who co-hosted Idol alongside Ryan Seacrest during the show's first season in 2002.
"Print that," he added. "And I make over a grand on a good week motherf**kers."
Dunkleman, 47, is currently in an ongoing divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife, Kalea Nassif, over their 5-year-old son, Jackson. TMZ reported earlier this week that as of March 2016, Dunkleman has been making a living as an Uber driver in order to provide for his family.
Of course, Dunkleman isn't the only one who's been job-shamed after leaving a Hollywood role. Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens faced similar backlash last September when photos surfaced of him bagging groceries at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey.
ET spoke with Owens shortly after the news went viral. Hear what he had to say below:
