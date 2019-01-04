Brian Dunkleman is defending his new job as an Uber driver.

The former American Idol co-host took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to trolls shaming him for his employment with the ride-hailing service.

"I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed," wrote Dunkleman, who co-hosted Idol alongside Ryan Seacrest during the show's first season in 2002.

Print that.@TMZ@HarveyLevinTMZ — Brian Dunkleman (@briandunkleman) January 4, 2019

"Print that," he added. "And I make over a grand on a good week motherf**kers."

Dunkleman, 47, is currently in an ongoing divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife, Kalea Nassif, over their 5-year-old son, Jackson. TMZ reported earlier this week that as of March 2016, Dunkleman has been making a living as an Uber driver in order to provide for his family.

Of course, Dunkleman isn't the only one who's been job-shamed after leaving a Hollywood role. Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens faced similar backlash last September when photos surfaced of him bagging groceries at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey.

ET spoke with Owens shortly after the news went viral. Hear what he had to say below:

