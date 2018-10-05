Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Cristy Caserta Dead at 38

Rest in peace, Cristy Caserta.

The lawyer and formerBachelor contestant died in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday, ET confirms. Caserta was 38.

The Sunrise Police Department tells ET that Caserta was attending a training class when students noticed that she fell forward and collapsed at the desk where she was sitting. Her classmates immediately called 911.

Emergency personnel arrived and administered CPR before transporting Caserta to Westside Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m. local time. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Caserta appeared on season 15 of The Bachelor in 2011, where she vied for Brad Womack's heart. She was sent home during the first week.

Caserta's death isn't the first tragedy to hit Bachelor Nation. In February 2016, Bachelor contestant Lex McAllister was found dead of apparent suicide. A month later, contestant Erin Storm died in a plane crash, and former Bachelorette contestant Michael Nance died in May 2017.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Launch New Web Series

Blake Horstmann Found Out Just Hours Before 'Bachelor' Reveal That It Wasn't Going to Be Him (Exclusive)

'Bachelor: Vietnam' Contestant Declares Her Love for Another Woman During Rose Ceremony

Related Gallery