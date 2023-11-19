Former Bachelor Matt James is spilling the tea on his mom, Patty James, who recently competed in the first-ever season of ABC's The Golden Bachelor.

Talking with ET's Nischelle Turner from the black carpet of the F1 Las Vegas Prix, James, 31, and partner Rachael Kirkconnell -- whom he met on his season of The Bachelor -- discussed Patty, 70, and her attempt to find love with Gerry Turner.

"My mom -- and Rachael can speak to this -- my mom's spicy," James joked. "The fact that this was going to happen for, you know, an older demographic this time around... if she wasn't involved in it, then it wouldn't have been right."

"We wouldn't have heard the end of it. She had to go see for herself, see what it was about," Kirkconnell, 27, said.

Sadly, Patty was sent home on night one. She didn't let that get her down, though, posting to Instagram after her elimination "It wasn’t meant to be... God has a plan for me (and you ❤️)✨💫."

Her son agreed, telling ET on Sunday that she still went and had fun for the limited time she was there.

"She had to see it through," he said. "Even though she didn't end up with the guy, she had a great time."

He's also not giving up on his hope that his mom will find love soon, even grabbing the microphone from Turner during the interview and putting out a PSA to anyone who may be interested.

"Listen if anybody’s out there, anybody," he said, staring directly into the camera before laughing.

"She’s definitely open to finding love," Kirkconnell shared.

"And I want that for her," James said, adding that he wants to see his mom with someone who can match her energy and "doesn't see getting older as life slowing down."

"She's younger than us," Kirkconnell joked, saying they are in bed before Patty is every night.

Back in August when the cast of The Golden Bachelor was revealed, James shared with his 910,000 Instagram followers that he would be rooting for his mother during the season.

The Bachelor shared his mom's glamorous headshot on his Instagram Story, writing, "i ccc uuu mama." The proud son added the heart on fire emoji to his post in support of his mom, a retired real estate professional.

Patty has been single for almost 30 years. She was previously married to Manny James, Matt and his brother, John's, dad. She and Manny split when their sons were little, and Patty continued on as a single mom.

The single mom was one of 22 women who tried to win over Gerry, 72. At the end of the season, it has come down to bachelorettes Leslie and Theresa.

The most recent episode of the show saw the retired restaurateur go on Fantasy Suite dates with both women, after which he told the cameras that he'd made up his mind between the ladies.

He seems to be wavering, however, in a preview for the season finale, which aired at the end of the episode. The preview starts on a happy note, as Gerry says in a confessional, "I'm going to propose to the woman that I love and the woman that I want to start a whole new life with. This is going to be the epic day that I've gone through all of this to enjoy."

There's still more that Gerry has to go through to get to that happy moment though, as he sobs over how he "took a really good person and broke their heart."

Both Leslie and Theresa get the opportunity to meet Gerry's daughters, during which the former describes him as "the man of my dreams" and the latter admits that she's "absolutely in love" with him.

The Golden Bachelor will air its season finale on Nov. 30. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: