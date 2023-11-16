Gerry Turner is questioning his decision. Thursday night's episode of The Golden Bachelor saw the 72-year-old retired restaurateur go on Fantasy Suite dates with Leslie and Theresa, after which he told the cameras that he'd made up his mind between the women.

He seems to be wavering, however, in a preview for the season finale, which aired at the end of the episode. The preview starts on a happy note, as Gerry says in a confessional, "I'm going to propose to the woman that I love and the woman that I want to start a whole new life with. This is going to be the epic day that I've gone through all of this to enjoy."

There's still more that Gerry has to go through to get to that happy moment though, as he sobs over how he "took a really good person and broke their heart."

Both Leslie and Theresa get the opportunity to meet Gerry's daughters, during which the former describes him as "the man of my dreams" and the latter admits that she's "absolutely in love" with him.

"I think I made a mistake," Gerry says in the preview. "The only time I've ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away, and this is a godd**n close second."

He goes even further next, telling the cameras, "Had I known this would be how much pain I would cause someone, I would've never taken the first step in this journey."

Gerry previously discussed his feelings for multiple women in an interview with ET, saying, "When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it. You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my god, it was an incredibly bad situation."

Then, when ET spoke with Gerry at the "Women Tell All" taping, he promised that fans will "be amazed" by his finale.

"You are going to see something that has never happened before," he teased. "I think you will be moved as much as I was moved in the moment."

The Golden Bachelor will air its season finale on Nov. 30. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

