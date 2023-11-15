Gerry Turner has a difficult choice ahead of him. In ET's exclusive clip of Thursday's episode of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry struggles to pick between Leslie and Theresa as his final rose ceremony fast approaches.

"I'm dying inside," he admits in the clip. "With each of them I can see a life together. And, in each case, I have told them, 'I love you.'"

With Leslie, a 64-year-old fitness instructor, Gerry predicts he'd lead "a very exciting life."

"She's adventurous," he says, "and she looks out for me and I look out for her."

With 69-year-old Theresa, though, Gerry has "this bond."

"We know what the other person is feeling," he says of himself and the financial services professional. "We know what they've been through."

Basically, Gerry acknowledges, "This is an impossible task at this moment, and I'm running out of time."

"At this point, I know that I can't put it off any longer," he says. "Someone is going to come out of this situation hurt beyond what I can imagine."

Gerry previously discussed his feelings for multiple women in an interview with ET, saying, "When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it. You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my God, it was an incredibly bad situation."

Then, when ET spoke with Gerry at the "Women Tell All" taping, he promised that fans will "be amazed" by his finale.

"You are going to see something that has never happened before," he teased. "I think you will be moved as much as I was moved in the moment."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

