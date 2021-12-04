Former Cheetah Girls Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton Reunite …

Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton are giving fans a much-needed blast from the past when the former Cheetah Girls reunite on Raven's Home.

Houghton is reprising her role as Alana the high school bully from That's So Raven in the upcoming fifth season of the popular Disney Channel series Raven's Home. But even as grown ups, Houghton's character manages to make Raven Baxter's life quite dramatic after Baxter learns Alana's the principal at Bayside High School. It's the school where Baxter's son, Booker, is enrolled after the family relocates from Chicago to San Francisco.

But off-screen, Houghton and Raven couldn't have been happier to once again join forces. Houghton, who in 2019 said she would "absolutely" reprise her Cheetah Girls role, couldn't contain her excitement, taking to her Instagram Story to share behind-the-scene pics of her dressing room door and script. She captioned the Story saying, "So excited. Are you ready?!"

Houghton told TVLine she had always been hopeful about playing Alana again. The fact that it's finally happened in the That's So Raven spinoff "was a dream come true," Houghton said. She added, "I always love working with [Raven-Symoné]. We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I'm 38, so we've stayed friends for almost 20 years.

"We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students ... and now we're playing the parents. It's so bizarre!"

Raven's previously floated the idea of a possible Cheetah Girls reunion after all these years. She told ET back in April 2020 that she would need to talk to the girls first "because we need to curate an answer." That being said, Raven expressed Houghton will always be her ride-or-die.

"Listen, I'm down with Adrienne [Houghton], whatever Adrienne's down to do, I'm down," she said at the time. "I will work with Adrienne for the rest of my life."

