Chris Tavarez has been arrested for alleged domestic violence following an incident last weekend, ET has learned.

According to the LAPD, the 27-year-old actor (who starred as Lance in the Disney Channel original movie Avalon High and as Darien in K.C. Undercover) was taken into custody on Monday around 6 p.m. near Hollywood, California.

Tavarez's charge was corporal injury with a prior, according to police, who added that the Atlanta, Georgia, native was later released on $100,000 bail.

ET has reached out to a rep for Tavarez for comment.

In addition to his Disney roles, Tavarez has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies over the years, including Big Momma's House 2, Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns and VH1's Single Ladies.

