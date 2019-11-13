It was an eventful birthday for Tyler Christopher.

Per Morgan Country Jail records, ET confirms that the former Days of Our Lives and General Hospital soap star was arrested for public intoxication in Martinsville, Indiana, on Monday night. Christopher was being held on $225 cash and $1,000 bond. The actor's arrest came on his 47th birthday.

According to TMZ, Christopher's arrest occurred after an Uber driver contacted the police after the actor reportedly passed out in the back seat of his car and urinated himself. Per docs obtained by the site, Christopher allegedly had two-fifths of bourbon on him.

This isn't the first time that Christopher has been detained. The docs also state that police have received nine calls regarding Christopher being intoxicated since Sept. 14, with medical personnel advising law enforcement that there was nothing further they could do for him.

On Nov. 8, he also had another public intoxication incident, TMZ reports, after someone reported to police that he was allegedly trying to get inside their vehicle at a Walgreens. Police reported that he had a bloody nose and had urinated his sweatpants.

The actor has yet to comment on his arrest.

