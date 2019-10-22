'E.T.' Star Henry Thomas Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Oregon

Henry Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Oregon, according to authorities. Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car.



Thomas, now 48, played Elliott, a young boy who befriends an alien in the classic 1982 movie. He has also appeared in Gangs of New York and Legends of the Fall, and more recently in The Mentalist and CSI.



An email from The Associated Press to his representatives wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

CBS Portland, Oregon, affiliate KOIN-TV reports the Tualatin Police Department said they received a call about a car that wasn't moving. Police said officers arrived, found Thomas and took him into custody after a field sobriety test.

(This story was originally published by CBS News on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 3:42 p.m. ET)

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter Lori Harvey Arrested, Cited in Misdemeanor Hit and Run

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Tasered and Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Arrested for Alleged Domestic Battery