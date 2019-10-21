Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, has been arrested, ET has confirmed.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, the Beverly Hills Police Department received a report that a traffic collision had occurred on the 200 block of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. A sedan traveling north on Moreno had hit an unoccupied parked vehicle, according to a spokeswoman for the BHPD. No injuries were reported.

According to police, when they arrived, the driver had left the scene of the accident. However, the driver was soon determined to be Lori and she was eventually contacted by authorities, the spokeswoman shared. Police said because she had allegedly left the scene of the collision without contacting police or providing her information, as required by law, she received a citation for misdemeanor hit and run as well as obstructing/delaying a police officer.

Lori is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on Jan. 21. 2020.

Earlier this year, Lori and Sean "Diddy" Combs were spotted out together in the SoHo neighborhood of New York in July.

