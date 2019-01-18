George W. Bush is stepping in.

The former president and his wife, Laura Bush, took it upon themselves to hand-deliver pizza to federal workers amid the government shutdown. Bush shared a photo of himself carrying three pizza boxes to a group of workers on Instagram on Friday.

"@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck. And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them," he captioned the pic. "It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown."

The government shutdown, which began on Dec. 22, has affected nearly 800,000 government employees. Last Friday, it became the longest government shutdown in United States history, surpassing the 21-day shutdown the country experienced under President Bill Clinton in the '90s.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump said the shutdown could last "months or even years" if Congress didn't give him the $5.6 billion he was asking for his wall at the southern border. He also said he was considering declaring a national emergency to build the wall without congressional approval.

Congressional Democrats have responded by urging Trump to reopen the government during discussions about border security, however, things appear to be at a standstill.

