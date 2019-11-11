Former President Jimmy Carter Hospitalized

Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized, the Carter Center shared in a statement on Twitter on Monday. The news comes just weeks after Carter was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis after falling in his Georgia home. It was his second fall in a month.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls," Monday's statement read. "The procedure is scheduled for tomorrow morning."

"President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," the statement added.

Statement about Jimmy Carter’s health pic.twitter.com/AUsaDTdRRB — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

Carter suffered a "minor pelvic fracture" on Oct. 22, weeks after his previous fall on Oct. 6. That first fall, which occurred shortly after his 95th birthday, resulted in a black eye and required 14 stitches.

The 39th president has survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring.

See more on Carter in the video below.

