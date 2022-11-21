Former Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes and her husband, Juan David Borrero, are expecting their first child together!

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Tookes wrote, "Baby Borrero🤎 The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel 🙏🏾 Feeling so grateful to start a family with you."

In the carousel of photos, Tookes looks radiant as she cradles her growing baby bump in a one-shoulder white silk gown. In another photo, the model and Borrero -- who serves as the director of international markets at Snapchat -- look stunning in the posed portrait.

In addition to sharing the news via social media, Tookes' pregnancy announcement is showcased in a Vogue feature article where she detailed her pregnancy journey thus far and the importance of prioritizing her mental health.

“I’m a firm believer that whatever I feel—and any stress that I’m carrying—can very easily transfer to the baby,” Tookes explained. “Every day is scary—you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “So I just pray, hope for the best, and try to keep an open mind.”

On the physical side, the model shared how she was experiencing a heavy amount of fatigue throughout her first 12 weeks of pregnancy. “I was so tired to the point I couldn’t even read emails coming through—I’d fall asleep sitting at my computer. I almost fell asleep driving my car,” Tookes explained. “The tiredness was something I had never experienced.”

In February, Tookes and her business partner/best friend, Josephine Skriver, sat down with ET to discuss their activewear line, Joja, and dish on her recent nuptials.

Explaining the story behind a gorgeous photo from their wedding day where Tookes is seen tearing up, the model revealed that Borrero had just recited the part in his vows where he promised to always take care of their dogs. "That was the one thing that totally got me to tear up," Tookes gushed.

When asked what the best part of newlywed life is, Tookes joked, "The best part is that he's stuck with me forever."

