Forrest Gump co-stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are reuniting on-screen with the film's director, Robert Zemeckis', new dramedy, Here.

Sony premiered the emotional and stirring first trailer for Here on Wednesday, which employs some radical computer generated de-aging effects to make Hanks and Wright appear to be in their 20s, 30s, and all the way through their elderly years.

The film tells the epic story of one room -- the living room -- in a family's home. The trailer shows beginning at the time of the dinosaurs, where the living room will one-day stand, through the age of cavemen, indigenous societies, the time of settlers and colonists, through the construction of the house itself, and then through the lives of the families who called that house their home.

We see Paul Bettany as the father of Tom Hanks' character in what appears to be the 1960s, and all the love, triumph, pain and joy of their lives -- with the primary story spanning more than a century.

The film is described as "a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory. The innovative story is centered around a place in New England where from the wilderness, and then, later, a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations."

Zemeckis -- who also helmed Forrest Gump -- brings Hanks and Wright together for this mind-blowing saga through time, and showing their love play out throughout its course.

Watch the trailer below:

"We got the band back together and it was as if no time had passed. It was amazing," 58-year-old Wright told ET in March.

Released in June 1994, Forrest Gump opened to tremendous success, becoming the top-grossing film in America that year. The movie earned 13 Academy Awards nominations and six wins, including Best Picture.

"It's sentimental without being cheesy," Wright said of why Forrest Gump is so beloved. "I think it just touched everyone's heart you know."

The trailer for the hotly anticipated Here comes just over a week ahead of the 40th anniversary of Forrest Gump's release on July 6, 1994.

Robin Wright and Tom Hanks in the 1994 Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump.' - Paramount Pictures

When ET spoke with Hanks in 2019 at the premiere of Toy Story 4, the 67-year-old actor reflected on his time filming Forrest Gump -- another epic story that spanned decades throughout many key moments in history.

"We wondered what we were doing and we wondered if it was all going to make any sense," Hanks said, with a laugh.

The project -- which tells the story of a simple but good-hearted man who, through luck, fate and circumstance had an enormous impact on the world around him -- was one of the most ambitious films of its time, and earned Hanks his second Oscar for his role as Forrest Gump.

"Any movie that you're making requires two things," Hanks shared. "One, a huge leap of faith in the alliance you've made with everybody else who's making the movie, and also trust in the process, and that if you love it and you do your due diligence, and you never let go of the potential that it could be made, it will all work out."

"That fact is that was a magnificent movie and a surprise," he added.

Here -- co-starring Kelly Reilly, Michelle Dockery, Gwilym Lee and Ophelia Lovibond as part of a large ensemble -- hits theaters Nov. 15.

