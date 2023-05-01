Fox's '9-1-1' Heading to ABC for Season 7 in Shocking Move
Fox's 9-1-1 is headed to a new network in a shocking move.
The first-responder drama has been canceled by Fox, but picked up by ABC, which will become its new home for the just-announced season 7 set to air during the 2023-24 broadcast season. ABC announced the pickup on Monday in a press release, making this the latest high-profile move for a broadcast show following Magnum P.I.'s switcheroo from CBS to NBC earlier this year.
"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," said Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, in a statement. "It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."
ABC's pickup also effectively brings 9-1-1 in-house as 20th Television, the studio that produces the series, is under the Disney/ABC umbrella.
"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," Fox said in a statement to Deadline. "We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."
With Fox's decision to end 9-1-1, the upcoming finale on May 15 will now be the series' final episode on its original network.
The 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, was also renewed for season 5. But it will be staying put on Fox. With the flagship series now on ABC, it is unclear how this will affect future crossovers between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.
9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh.
