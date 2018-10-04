Francesca Eastwood Is a Mom! See First Pic With Her New Baby

Congratulations!

Francesca Eastwood has given birth to her baby, and shared the sweetest photo on her Instagram.

The new mom shared a pic of herself snuggled in bed, with her newborn's head just peeking up from the covers.

Eastwood captioned the photo with a simple contented face emoji.

According to E! News, the baby is a boy named Titus Wraith, born on September 16.

The daughter of Clint Eastwood debuted her baby bump in May, at the 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards in Los Angeles, alongside her mom Frances Fisher. The mother-daughter duo were presenters at the awards ceremony, and Francesca confirmed she was pregnant with her first child while onstage.

The 25-year-old and her boyfriend, Alexander Wraith, released a statement at the time saying, “Francesca and I are very happy and excited to announce that we are having a child together. We are looking forward to our future together."

