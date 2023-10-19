When life gives you lemons, make lemonade — or salsa, in this case. Actress Francia Raisa is squashing the rumors that she and Selena Gomez are beefing once and for all with the announcement of her new salsa collaboration with La Victoria.

Known for her work on How I Met Your Father and Bring It On: All or Nothing, Raisa became a hot topic following the rumors that she and Gomez had a falling out after Raisa donated a life-saving kidney to Gomez. Both stars have vehemently denied the rumors, confirming their friendship on Instagram in matching "No Beef Just Salsa" shirts.

Luckily, Raisa was able to transform the spicy rumors into promotion for her exciting new salsa collaboration.

“When I moved out at 18, it wasn’t long before I became homesick and what I wanted more than anything was salsa," Raisa told Entertainment Tonight in an email. "So I begged my mom to teach me and 20 years later she says that I make it better than her now. After sharing it with my friends, they all told me to jar it and two years later we’re here with LA VICTORIA®! This is wild!”

Raisa told the Rolling Stone that her HIMYF co-star Hilary Duff encouraged her to launch her own salsa line after raving about her recipe. Her two-pack of salsa comes with two flavors: salsa made with fire-roasted tomatoes and roasted chile de arbol, and salsa verde made with fire-roasted tomatillos serrano peppers and jalapeño peppers.

You can pre-order her Fire-Roasted Salsa and Salsa Verde on Amazon now.

