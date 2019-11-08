Freeform's '25 Days Of Christmas' Schedule: Lea Michele, 'Frosty the Snowman' and More
Freeform is ready to get you in the holiday spirit!
Ahead of the most wonderful time of the year, the network announced its plans for its 25 Days of Christmas programming. Kicking off on Dec. 1, this year's lineup is sure to delight any fan of the holiday season.
In addition to a gift wrapping competition series and a holiday special of Good Trouble, the network is set to release two original films, one starring Glee's Lea Michele and the other The Bold Type's Aisha Dee.
On top of that, Freeform will air the cable premieres of Christmas classics Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Fans can also expect to watch holiday film favorites, including The Santa Claus, The Holiday, Home Alone and more.
Keep reading for a breakdown of what to expect from Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas.
Freeform Original Content:
Wrap Battle
Starring: Sheryl Underwood, Carson Kressley and Wanda Wen
Premieres: Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m.
With the six-episode reality competition series debuting before 25 Days of Christmas officially begins, it's the perfect start to your holiday season. The show will follow nine contestants as they battle to become the ultimate wrapper and take home the coveted grand prize, valued at $50,000.
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Starring: Aisha Dee, Kimiko Glenn and Kendrick Sampson
Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m.
The holiday flick tells the quirky and heart-warming story of Jess (Dee), who goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently "ghosts" Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth, with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her.
Same Time, Next Christmas
Starring: Lea Michele, Charles Michael Davis and Bryan Greenberg
Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.
The movie tells the story of Olivia Henderson (Michele), a young woman who met her childhood sweetheart (Davis) during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later and the old chemistry between them flares up anew -- but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.
Good Trouble's Holiday Special Event
Starring: Maia Mitchell, Ciera Ramiez and Teri Polo
Premieres: Monday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m.
The holiday special of the network's original series will reunite with the cast of The Fosters when the Adams-Foster clan comes to the Coterie to spend Christmas with Callie and Mariana.
Full 25 Days of Christmas Schedule:
Sunday, Dec. 1
7:00 a.m – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
9:05 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
11:10 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
1:15 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:30 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Monday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – The Muppets Christmas Carol
11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle
12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
2:05 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
4:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle (New Episode)
10:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle (New Episode)
Tuesday, Dec. 3
7:30 a.m. – Santa Baby
11:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
1:40 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
2:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
4:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, Dec. 4
7:30 a.m. – Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
11:00 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians
1:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:00 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
4:00 p.m. – Home Alone
6:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (Freeform Original Feature Premiere)
12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
Thursday, Dec. 5
7:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle
12:00 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
12:30 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
2:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
4:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
6:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
Friday, Dec. 6
7:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
11:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3
1:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
3:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman (Freeform Premiere)
8:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Freeform Premiere)
9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Saturday, Dec. 7
7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
12:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:50 p.m. – Home Alone
10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle
Sunday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle
8:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
10:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns (Freeform Premiere)
2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:10 p.m. – Home Alone
6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
11:25 p.m. – Shrek
1:30 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
Monday, Dec. 9
7:30 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12:00 p.m. – Home Alone 3
2:10 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
4:20 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
4:50 p.m. – Shrek
6:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle (New Episode)
10:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle (Season Finale)
Tuesday, Dec. 10
7:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle
12:00 p.m. – The Mistle-Tones
2:05 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
4:10 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
6:15 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, Dec. 11
7:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
11:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
1:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
3:20 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
5:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:00 p.m. – Same Time, Next Christmas (Freeform Original Feature Premiere)
10:00 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Thursday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
11:00 a.m. – This Christmas
1:35 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday (Freeform Premiere)
3:35 p.m. – The Holiday
6:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – Snow
Friday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Saturday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
9:00 a.m – Arthur Christmas
11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
2:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:05 p.m. – Home Alone
6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Sunday, Dec. 15
7:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
9:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
11:10 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
1:20 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
3:25 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, Dec. 16
7:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:45 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – Good Trouble (Holiday Special Event)
Tuesday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. – Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
8:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians
12:35 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
2:40 p.m. – The Holiday
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
9:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
11:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
1:10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 19
7:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:30 a.m. – Snowglobe
10:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
12:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
11:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Friday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m. – Snow
9:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
11:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
1:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
6:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
9:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
11:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 21
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
9:40 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
11:50 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
1:25 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
4:35 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. – The Holiday
10:15 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:20 p.m. – Home Alone
9:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, Dec. 23
7:00 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns
2:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
4:10 p.m. – Home Alone
6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
11:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
11:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
5:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
3:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
3:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
