Freeform is ready to get you in the holiday spirit!

Ahead of the most wonderful time of the year, the network announced its plans for its 25 Days of Christmas programming. Kicking off on Dec. 1, this year's lineup is sure to delight any fan of the holiday season.

In addition to a gift wrapping competition series and a holiday special of Good Trouble, the network is set to release two original films, one starring Glee's Lea Michele and the other The Bold Type's Aisha Dee.

On top of that, Freeform will air the cable premieres of Christmas classics Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Fans can also expect to watch holiday film favorites, including The Santa Claus, The Holiday, Home Alone and more.

Keep reading for a breakdown of what to expect from Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas.

Freeform Original Content:

Wrap Battle

Freeform/Kelsey McNeal

Starring: Sheryl Underwood, Carson Kressley and Wanda Wen

Premieres: Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m.

With the six-episode reality competition series debuting before 25 Days of Christmas officially begins, it's the perfect start to your holiday season. The show will follow nine contestants as they battle to become the ultimate wrapper and take home the coveted grand prize, valued at $50,000.

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

David Bukach/Freeform

Starring: Aisha Dee, Kimiko Glenn and Kendrick Sampson

Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m.

The holiday flick tells the quirky and heart-warming story of Jess (Dee), who goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently "ghosts" Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth, with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her.

Same Time, Next Christmas

Mario Perez via Getty Images

Starring: Lea Michele, Charles Michael Davis and Bryan Greenberg

Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

The movie tells the story of Olivia Henderson (Michele), a young woman who met her childhood sweetheart (Davis) during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later and the old chemistry between them flares up anew -- but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

Good Trouble's Holiday Special Event

Starring: Maia Mitchell, Ciera Ramiez and Teri Polo

Premieres: Monday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m.

The holiday special of the network's original series will reunite with the cast of The Fosters when the Adams-Foster clan comes to the Coterie to spend Christmas with Callie and Mariana.

Full 25 Days of Christmas Schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 1



7:00 a.m – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:05 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

11:10 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:15 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Monday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – The Muppets Christmas Carol

11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:05 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle (New Episode)

10:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle (New Episode)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:30 a.m. – Santa Baby

11:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

1:40 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:30 a.m. – Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

11:00 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:00 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

4:00 p.m. – Home Alone

6:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (Freeform Original Feature Premiere)

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

12:30 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

2:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

4:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

6:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, Dec. 6

7:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3

1:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman (Freeform Premiere)

8:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Freeform Premiere)

9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

12:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m. – Home Alone

10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

Sunday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

8:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns (Freeform Premiere)

2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

11:25 p.m. – Shrek

1:30 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, Dec. 9

7:30 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone 3

2:10 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

4:20 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

4:50 p.m. – Shrek

6:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle (New Episode)

10:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle (Season Finale)

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

11:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle

12:00 p.m. – The Mistle-Tones

2:05 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

6:15 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

1:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:20 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

5:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:00 p.m. – Same Time, Next Christmas (Freeform Original Feature Premiere)

10:00 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Thursday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

11:00 a.m. – This Christmas

1:35 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday (Freeform Premiere)

3:35 p.m. – The Holiday

6:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – Snow

Friday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9:00 a.m – Arthur Christmas

11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:05 p.m. – Home Alone

6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Sunday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

9:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:10 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

1:20 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

3:25 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – Good Trouble (Holiday Special Event)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

12:35 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:40 p.m. – The Holiday

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30 a.m. – Snowglobe

10:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

12:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

11:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – Snow

9:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

1:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

9:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

11:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:40 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

11:50 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

1:25 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

4:35 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – The Holiday

10:15 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20 p.m. – Home Alone

9:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns

2:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

3:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

If this doesn't get you in the holiday spirit, here's some more festive movie news:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Netflix Christmas Movies and TV Shows Debuting in 2019 -- See All of Them

Hallmark Christmas Movies 2019: Full List, Schedule and Other Details

Lifetime Announces 2019 Holiday Films Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Sarah Drew and More

Related Gallery