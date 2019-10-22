Netflix is getting ready to ring in the holiday season!

The streaming service has ramped up their holiday offerings for 2019, with plans to debut six original movies, a new Christmas-themed series led by Ashley Tisdale and Bridgit Mendler, special editions of Nailed It! and The Great British Baking Show, and plenty of options for the kids as well.

Watch the video below for an overview of what Netflix has in store this holiday season, and keep reading for everything you need to know about each new title.

NETFLIX FILMS

Holiday in the Wild

Starring: Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 1

After her son leaves for college and her husband ends their relationship, jilted Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Davis) proceeds to Africa for a solo safari on what would've been her second honeymoon. During a detour through Zambia, she helps her pilot, Derek Holliston (Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant and nurse him back to health. Far from the modern luxuries of home at Christmastime, Kate thrives amidst majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.

Let It Snow

Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Isabela Moner and Shameik Moore

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 8

Based on the 2008 novel by John Green, Lauren Myracle and Maureen Johnson, the film adaptation takes place when a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve. A group of high school seniors finds their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.

Klaus

Starring: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons and Rashida Jones

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 15

An animated holiday comedy, Klaus begins when Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student and is thus stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Jones), and discovers Klaus (Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.

The Knight Before Christmas

Netflix

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse

Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 21

After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who's been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest -- the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life.

Holiday Rush

Netflix

Starring: La La Anthony, Sonequa Martin-Green and Deon Cole

Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 28

Radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom, but he loses his job before he can fulfill their pricey Christmas lists. To keep Rush on the air, his producer, Roxy Richardson (Martin-Green), and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station -- if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Netflix

Starring: Rose McIver and Ben Lamb

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 5

It's Christmastime in Aldovia, and a royal baby is on the way! Queen Amber (McIver) and King Richard (Lamb) are getting ready to take some time off to prepare for their first child's arrival, but first they have to host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce. But when the priceless treaty goes missing, peace is jeopardized and an ancient curse looms. Amber will have to figure out who the thief is before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, for the safety of her family and the kingdom.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 2

Netflix

Starring: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 8

Santa has nothing on Paul Hollywood as he and Prue Leith judge festive treats baked by some favorite former competitors.

Nailed It! Holiday!, Season 2

Netflix

Starring: Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 22

The messes are aplenty as St. Nicole and Jacques Frost deliver the best of the worst baking fails this season. Whether wrecking the halls or destroying the dreidel, jaws will drop as the bakers attempt all new challenges inspired by the holidays. Guest judges include Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, David Burkta, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas and Ron Ben Israel.

Merry Happy Whatever, Season 1

Netflix

Starring: Bridgit Mendler, Ashley Tisdale and Dennis Quaid

Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 28

Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, Merry Happy Whatever follows Don Quinn (Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family -- and his family doing their best to manage him. But when youngest daughter Emmy (Mendler) arrives home from L.A. with a new boyfriend, struggling musician Matt (Brent Morin), Don’s belief that "there’s the Quinn way… and the wrong way" is put to the test.

Sugar Rush Christmas, Season 1

Netflix

Starring: Hunter March, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 29

Guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis will devour tasty Christmas treats over three rounds of competition. Over six Christmas-themed episodes, the judges help decide which teams should walk away with the $10,000 prize.

Magic for Humans, Season 2 (Holiday Episode)

Netflix

Starring: Justin Willman

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 6

Willman embraces the holiday spirit by visiting Santa school and teaching kids about the magic of giving.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Super Monsters Save Christmas

Netflix

Starring: Franciska Friede and Erin Mathews

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 26

It's Christmas Eve in Pitchfork Pines, and the Super Monsters are joining forces to deck the halls, find Santa's missing reindeer and save the holiday!

True: Winter Wishes

Netflix

Starring:Michela Luci and Franciska Friede

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Everyone in the Rainbow Kingdom is gathered to celebrate Winter Wishfest, but when Forever Frost escapes the Ice Kingdom, the day might be ruined. Can True set everything right?

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Holiday Episode)

Netflix

Starring: Bryana Salaz, Rosa Blasi and Kai Calhoun

Premieres: Monday, Dec. 2

To try to help Amber get through her first Christmas since her mom died, Kaylie decides to try and buy Amber the dollhouse she always wanted. Without any money, Kaylie has no choice but to take a job with Chewy and Jackie working as an elf for the local mall Santa. But when Santa is a no-show, Kaylie puts on the beard and takes on the work. It’s a disaster, and Kaylie isn’t able to raise enough money to buy Amber the dollhouse -- but finds a way to make her something special with a more creative touch.

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Netflix

Starring: Amber Frank, Bailey Gambertoglio and Sydney Park

Premieres:Friday, Dec. 6

Lucky and her friends embark on a Christmas Eve adventure into the city to find the perfect gift, but their return to Miradero for the holiday festivities are ruined when an avalanche derails their plans.

A Family Reunion Christmas

Netflix

Starring: Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Anthony Alabi

Premieres: Monday, Dec. 9

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but as we know, for it to be a "Wonderful Life" the McKellans must face the ghosts of Christmas past. The McKellans are back to spread Christmas joy in this holiday special about the importance of family, forgiveness and empathy.

Alexa & Katie, Season 3 (Holiday Episode)

Netflix

Starring: Paris Berelc and Isabel May

Premieres: Monday, Dec. 30

It's Christmas break and Alexa has been getting quite a bit of attention from her ex-boyfriend who's going to be home from college. The person she's not getting attention from is Spencer who has started to pull away. When she realizes it's because he's started to lose his hair from chemo, Dylan is the last thing on her mind and she jumps at the chance to help Spencer through this milestone. Meanwhile, Katie runs a canned food drive at Wired. But, as her job and charity work gets busier and busier while her friends are having holiday fun, she has trouble keeping the BAHS out of her HUMBUG.

OTHER HOLIDAY TITLES

Nov. 1

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Holly Star

Santa Girl

The Christmas Candle

Christmas in the Heartland

Nov. 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

Dec. 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

You can find all of the Netflix holiday titles here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lifetime Announces 2019 Holiday Films Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Sarah Drew and More

Alison Sweeney to Star in Blake Shelton-Produced Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

Hallmark Christmas Movies 2019: Full List, Schedule and Other Details

Related Gallery