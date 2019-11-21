French Montana Hospitalized in Los Angeles

French Montana is getting emergency medical care.

The rapper was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles early Thursday afternoon after suffering from cardiac issues and dealing with painful nausea, TMZ reports.

A rep for the LA County Sheriff’s Department tells ET that deputies initially responded to a robbery at a home in Calabasas that was occupied by Montana, but that there was in fact no evidence of a robbery found.

However, upon arrival, deputies did notice that the rapper was having medical issues so they made a call to the paramedics. The rapper was then transported to a local hospital.

Sources told TMZ that Montana was suffering from elevated heart rate and stomach pains, and that it could have been a result of eating contaminated food.

ET has reached out to Montana's reps for comment.

