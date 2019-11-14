Aaron Carter Posts Pic From Hospital Bed

Aaron Carter alerted his fans that he was hospitalized.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer shared a photo to Instagram of himself asleep in a hospital bed with a blanket over him. "Mommas gonna take care of you," he captioned the image.

The post came after he announced that his mom, Jane Carter, would now be his manager. "To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. - - My Mom is back. #Manager," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, it was announced that Aaron's mom was handling his social media. "I’m handlin' socials for my son 'till he recoverers... -Mamma Jane," read the tweet.

I’m handlin socials for my son till he recoverers... -mamma jane — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) November 14, 2019

This isn't the first time Aaron has shared a pic of himself in the hospital. In June 2017, he told fans that he went to the emergency room to "get a little check up."

"Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up. These shows are crazy lately, gotta make sure I stay strong," he tweeted at the time, before posting pics from his hospital visit. "Been in the hospital three times this month, dealing with health issues and broken fingers, as well as things I can't legally discuss."

Aaron has been making headlines all year due to family drama and a sizable face tattoo he recently got of Medusa, the famous figure from ancient Greek mythology.

"Medusa is my protector. If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone," he told ET, adding that he got the ink in honor of his mother, who was by his side during the interview. "This is the love of my life right here."

