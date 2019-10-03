Aaron Carter is taking back his hurtful words towards his family.

On Thursday, the singer took to Twitter to admit that he "lashed out" and made some comments towards his brother, Nick Carter, seemingly apologizing for what he previously said.

"I’ve been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be part of my life for a long time. So therefore, I lashed out and said some hurtful things I did not mean to say," Aaron, 31, tweeted. "I love my brother. I love my family, and all I want is peace and love for everybody."

The tweet comes the same day that it was announced that Nick and his wife, Lauren Kitt, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

Last month, the Backstreet Boys member announced that he and his sister, Angel, had taken out a restraining order against Aaron.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Nick was issued a temporary order for protection for himself, his wife, Lauren, his son, Odin, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law on Sept. 17. The temporary order states that Aaron must stay 100 feet away from the protected parties and is prohibited from contacting, intimidating, threatening or otherwise interfering with them. The temporary order expires on Oct. 16, and a court hearing is set for that date in Las Vegas, where it will be decided whether or not to issue an extended order of protection.

Aaron then took to Twitter to call out his brother, tweeting, "Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life...I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend."

He later wrote, "All I ask is for my family to leave me alone," also posting a clip of the brothers' infamous physical confrontation on their reality series House of Carters. "This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $."

The "I Want Candy" singer had also visited The Doctors, where he shared that he's been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. He also shared that he's currently taking a number of prescription medications.

A week later, he claimed on Twitter that he was sexually assaulted by his late sister Leslie, who died in 2012, and that he was allegedly abused by his brother, Nick Carter "my whole life."

