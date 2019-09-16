Aaron Carter has decided to cancel a number of upcoming tour dates this year in order to focus on "taking sobriety one day at a time" as well as "a family issue."

The 31-year-old singer broke the news on Twitter at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, writing, "I appreciate the love and efforts from my supporters but after my next two shows coming up in Kentucky & Missouri & after I fly to Vancouver to do the toy drive which I'm donating 400 toys and over 1k of fan donations I'm canceling the rest of my shows for the remaining year."

"I have to put my health first and I hope you can all understand how much I need this time to heal and recharge my batteries," Carter continued. "I love you. Stay strong. Stay healthy, and just know I'll be back next year ready to go. But as a man, this is what I need to do to have some peace. Xo."

On his website, Carter has nine upcoming tour dates, with the next two scheduled for Kentucky and Mississippi. These are presumably the ones he intends to honor. The next seven span between October and January of next year.

The crooner was soon bombarded with comments speculating on his well-being following the announcement, prompting him to clarify that a sensitive family situation weighs heavily in his decision to cancel his shows.

"Literally none of you know what you're talking about and this is l LITERALLY a FAMILY issue," he wrote. "This is going to stay a private family matter moving forward. If I asked your family what their deepest and darkest secrets you would never share them so I'm choosing to do the same. XOXO."

"No matter what I say I'm not gonna change these people's opinions. I'm going to conserve my energy and I'm going to focus on the good things that I do and not waste my time on the ones that don't. MY HEALTH COMES FIRST."

Then, at eleven in the morning, the singer once again got on Twitter to push back against some of the ways his announcement is being covered.

He wrote: "Just woke up & what the media is saying 'DUE TO MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS' That I'm canceling the rest of the year. I'll see u this weekend & I'll see you in December. to CLARIFY, im having no 'CRISIS'. There's a difference between a "mental crisis" & taking sobriety one day at a time."

Last week, Carter visited The Doctors, where he shared that he's been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. He also shared that he's taking a number of medications including Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone and Omeprazole.

While on the show, Carter held up a large clear bag of prescription drug bottles for host Dr. Travis Stork, co-host Dr. Judy Ho and the TV audience to see.

"This is my reality. Hi, I have nothing to hide," he proclaimed while holding up his medications.

In fall 2017, Carter revealed to fans on social media that he had checked himself into a mental health facility for the second time in a matter of months. But the second time proved to be helping. He wrote online that he was feeling "amazing."

Then, in early in 2018, while promoting his album, LØVË, he spoke with ET about his well-being: "I'm very healthy, emotionally stable, and a lot more in tune with myself and my feelings. I'm blessed with my health. I'm a healthy man."

He also shared that he'd completely done away with prescription drugs, stating, "Stopped all of it. Even when I got out of treatment, they had me on certain things, and I stopped all of it. I didn't want to be on anything."

