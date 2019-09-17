The family drama between Nick and Aaron Carter reached a new level on Tuesday, as the estranged brothers feuded on Twitter after Nick announced that he had taken out a restraining order against Aaron.

"So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol," Aaron tweeted. Last week, the singer visited The Doctors, where he shared that he's been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. He also shared that he's currently taking a number of prescription medications.

"Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life," Aaron later tweeted on Tuesday. "I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend."

Nick told his side of the story in a longer, disturbing post, which he also shared to social media.

"After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," he wrote. "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

A source close to the situation tells ET that Nick was granted a temporary restraining order on Monday. The source says Nick got the order, which is in effect until Oct. 16, because he feared for the safety of his family. A future court date will determine if a permanent restraining order will be put in place.

Aaron later responded to Nick's post on Twitter, denying his brother's claims. "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family," he tweeted. "This is obviously a chess game of some sort."

"All I ask is for my family to leave me alone," he continued, also posting a clip of the brothers' infamous physical confrontation on their reality series House of Carters. "This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $."

ET has reached out to reps for both Nick and Aaron for comment.

This latest family drama comes after Aaron cancelled a number of upcoming tour dates this year in order to focus on "taking sobriety one day at a time" as well as "a family issue."

The 31-year-old singer broke the news on Twitter at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, writing, "I appreciate the love and efforts from my supporters but after my next two shows coming up in Kentucky & Missouri & after I fly to Vancouver to do the toy drive which I'm donating 400 toys and over 1k of fan donations I'm canceling the rest of my shows for the remaining year."

"I have to put my health first and I hope you can all understand how much I need this time to heal and recharge my batteries," Carter continued. "I love you. Stay strong. Stay healthy, and just know I'll be back next year ready to go. But as a man, this is what I need to do to have some peace. Xo."

